City of Benton Harbor plans to rename street after Muhammad Ali

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - City officials in Benton Harbor are looking for relatives of the late Muhammad Ali to participate in the honorary naming of a city street after the legendary boxer and activist.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Mayor Marcus Muhammad said a portion of Fifth street from the roundabout to the railroad tracks will be given the honorary name of “Muhammad Ali Way” this summer, depending on the availability of Ali’s relatives.

Ali and his wife, Lonnie Ali, bought a home in Berrien Springs in 1975. Lonnie sold it in 2018 — two years after her husband died in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Mayor Muhammad said city commissioners were reflecting on his rich legacy and history when they approved the honorary name change in July 2021.

A portion of Fifth Street in downtown Benton Harbor, from the roundabout to the railroad tracks, is being given the honorary street name of Muhammad Ali Way. (Don Campbell / HP staff)

