Celebrating National Pancake Day at Metro Diner

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the day breakfast lovers will want to celebrate.

February 28 is National Pancake Day, and 16 Morning News Now celebrated at Metro Diner in Mishawaka.

You may like blueberries in your pancakes, or chocolate chips. Or maybe just the classic maple syrup topping.

But at Metro Diner, their cinnamon roll pancake is the most popular.

“It’s got cinnamon roll filling in it, that’s what makes it really good,” said Bob Wales, managing partner at Metro Diner. “And then you put the cream cheese icing on the top with the cinnamon butter that we make here and then the pecans. It’s just like having a cinnamon roll.”

If you didn’t get to eat pancakes this morning, remember, you can always have breakfast for dinner.

