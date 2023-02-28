Bill that would open Indiana school boards to partisanship stalls in House

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill pushed by Republican Indiana lawmakers that would make school board candidates declare political party affiliations has stalled.

The proposal failed to advance past its Monday deadline after not being called for a vote in the full House to win approval.

According to the Associated Press, the proposal didn’t gain enough support among GOP House members, as it faced questions over whether to have school board candidates go through party primaries or only be listed by political party on the November general election ballot.

Opponents of the bill argued that it would further inject politics into local schools and that allowing a district-by-district decision would lead to a messy patchwork across the state and confused voters.

