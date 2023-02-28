Bill that would open Indiana school boards to partisanship stalls in House

(WCAX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill pushed by Republican Indiana lawmakers that would make school board candidates declare political party affiliations has stalled.

The proposal failed to advance past its Monday deadline after not being called for a vote in the full House to win approval.

According to the Associated Press, the proposal didn’t gain enough support among GOP House members, as it faced questions over whether to have school board candidates go through party primaries or only be listed by political party on the November general election ballot.

Opponents of the bill argued that it would further inject politics into local schools and that allowing a district-by-district decision would lead to a messy patchwork across the state and confused voters.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transformer issue leads to emergency response, partial power outage at UP Mall
Kevin Hart to perform his latest standup tour at the Hard Rock Casino in June.
Kevin Hart to perform at the Hard Rock Casino in June
Mark Lillywhite’s booking photo from the Kalamazoo County Jail.
St. Joseph County, Mich., sheriff arrested on drunken driving charge
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Stray shower tonight; Much warmer Wednesday
Kimberly Coleman
Michiana Unsolved: The Disappearance of Kimberly Coleman

Latest News

Saint Joseph Health System promoting safe sleep for babies through ‘This Side Up’ onesies
Medical Moment: Eating disorders increased among teens during pandemic, research says
Medical Moment: Eating disorders increased among teens during pandemic, research says
Indiana Senate passes bill to ban ‘bad books’ in school libraries
The students got to highlight Black culture as part of the Empowerment Zone's showcase during...
SB Empowerment Zone students perform showcase for Black History Month
SB Empowerment Zone students perform showcase for Black History Month.
SB Empowerment Zone students perform showcase for Black History Month