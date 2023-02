BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad will deliver his 2023 “State of the City” address on Tuesday night.

It’s happening at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

It will include topics such as an update to the lead service line project, the city’s financial health, and the future of the water filtration system.

