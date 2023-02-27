Trial dates set for MC couple accused of neglecting girl

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trial dates have been set for a Michigan City couple accused of neglecting their 3-year-old daughter, which led to her death.

Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Andrew Allen and 33-year-old Breanne Smith each with a single count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

The girl, Ivy Allen, was reported missing on May 12, 2022.

She had wandered away from her home and sadly was found unresponsive in a nearby lake.

During a hearing this week, a judge ordered the couple to both stand trial on July 17.

They remain in the LaPorte County jail on $10,000 bond.

