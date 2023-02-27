St. Joseph County, Mich., sheriff arrested on drunken driving charge

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police say the sheriff of St. Joseph County, Mich., was arrested on Sunday morning for driving drunk after a crash in Kalamazoo County.

That’s according to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, who is reporting that Mark Lillywhite, 47, of Three Rivers was booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday and released later that day around 4:30 p.m. “per protocol.”

The crash happened just before 2:20 a.m. on U.S. 131 near West YZ Avenue in Schoolcraft Township. Michigan State Police say Lillywhite was headed south when he rear-ended another SUV, pushing both vehicles off the road.

That crash resulted in minor injuries. Witnesses told police that Lillywhite’s SUV didn’t have its headlights on before the crash.

At the scene, troopers noticed Lillywhite seemed to have been drinking. He was arrested after they performed field sobriety tests.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says Lillywhite was jailed on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. It’s not known at this time when he will be arraigned.

According to WOOD-TV, Lillywhite’s driving record shows he was involved in a 2016 crash in which he failed to stop within an assured clear distance. After the crash, he took a basic driver improvement course.

His record lists another crash in November 2022, but it reportedly shows that Lillywhite did not take any hazardous action. No one was hurt in either of those crashes.

