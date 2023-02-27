Sentencing Monday for man convicted of murdering teen

Sentencing is Monday for man accused of killing teen
Sentencing is Monday for man accused of killing teen(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sentencing hearing for a south bend man convicted of murdering a teen is scheduled for Monday morning.

A jury found 19-year-old Davante Lowe guilty of murder and battery with a deadly weapon earlier this month.

He remained at-large for about a year, until his arrest in April of 2022.

16-year-old Eduardo Rivera was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Fellows Street back in April of 2021.

A 17-year-old boy was also taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years.

Up to six years for the battery charge.

Lowe also faces a firearm sentencing enhancement, which could add five to 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana gender identity bill passes Indiana House
A 7-year-old girl is dead and three others injured following a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte...
7-year-old girl dies in overnight crash on U.S. 35 in LaPorte County
2 men hurt in Elkhart County crash
Darrell Moore faces multiple charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest.
Man arrested after traffic stop for being felon in possession of two handguns
A portion of MLK Jr. Boulevard was closed for crews to remove the vehicles.
Police respond to crash in downtown South Bend

Latest News

A 7-year-old girl is dead and three others injured following a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte...
7-year-old girl killed in crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and wind for the Monday morning commute
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Underground Railroad Society of Cass County