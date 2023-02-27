Sentencing Monday for man convicted of murdering teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sentencing hearing for a south bend man convicted of murdering a teen is scheduled for Monday morning.

A jury found 19-year-old Davante Lowe guilty of murder and battery with a deadly weapon earlier this month.

He remained at-large for about a year, until his arrest in April of 2022.

16-year-old Eduardo Rivera was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Fellows Street back in April of 2021.

A 17-year-old boy was also taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years.

Up to six years for the battery charge.

Lowe also faces a firearm sentencing enhancement, which could add five to 20 years.

