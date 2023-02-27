The Poor People’s Campaign celebrates Elkhart man’s ‘Journey to Justice’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Poor People’s Campaign, or PPC, was created by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in 1968 to combat racism, poverty, and militarism. Their local chapter met at the historic Roosevelt Center in Elkhart on Sunday to celebrate a legal victory.

Fifty years after its inception, the Poor People’s Campaign was re-established to address the continuing impact of racism and economic inequality.

“This is a campaign that in 40 states since 2018 has people who are coming together to say that we need to build the community that we need and the nation that we have never yet been,” says Jason Shenk, a member of the Poor People’s Campaign.

The PPC is active in 42 states and Washington D.C. and has members from 19 different faith groups, although the local group has strong ties to the Mennonite community.

Locally, one case caught their attention; Hahkeem Layman. Layman was arrested in August 2020 by then-Elkhart Police Department Officer Matthew Schwartz for resisting arrest.

Schwartz claimed that Layman smelled like marijuana, but marijuana was not found on his person or in his home.

“I mean, it’s a scary situation because it’s his word against mine,” says Elkhart Resident Hahkeem Layman. “He’s a law enforcement officer, so I mean, that’s just the lifestyle that we live.”

The videotape of the arrest stirred local controversy, and some in the community demanded that the Elkhart Prosecutor dismiss all charges. The local PPC took up Hahkeem’s case and helped him hire an attorney to fight the charges.

“This was a clear example to us of where the criminal justice system is investing resources in perpetuating injustice rather than seeking justice,” Shenk added.

After more than two years of legal challenges and court fees, including 30 days in jail, all charges against Hahkeem Layman were finally dismissed.

This followed a December ruling by Elkhart County Superior Court Judge Stephen Bowers that the State had no admissible evidence that Layman had resisted arrest.

“I still went to jail, still did 30 days in jail, for what,” Layman asked. “For coming home and standing outside and waiting to see what the police officer was going to do, and it ended up turning out (that) I was going to jail, and he’s still going home that night.”

Officer Schwartz no longer works for the Elkhart Police Department, but 16 News Now discovered he is now employed as a Deputy Marshal in the Town of LaGrange, Indiana.

Layman wanted to thank his supporters but also had a message for those experiencing legal challenges.

“Stand up for what you believe in and ride it out,” Layman concluded.

Hahkeem’s case was one of the first issues the local PPC chapter challenged.

