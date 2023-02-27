LDS Church makes 'extraordinary' donation to Mishawaka Food Pantry.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is lending a hand to people in need.

A truck full of food was given to the Mishawaka Food Pantry Tuesday morning. The pantry’s executive director told 16 News Now it was “extraordinary.”

Not only did the LDS donate non-perishable food, but the church also gave household items, like toilet paper and detergent.

In fact, it’s the largest single donation the Mishawaka Food Pantry has ever received.

“We got pallet-loads of all sorts of different foods,” said Joe Grabill, the executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry. “We got everything from macaroni, to refried beans, to cans of pears, and green beans and corn. It’s just an extraordinary variety of items.”

If you’re in need, the Mishawaka Food Pantry can help! Its office is located at 315 Lincolnway West in Mishawaka.

