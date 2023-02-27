Irish hockey clinches No. 4 seed, home ice to start Big Ten Tournament

(WNDU)
By Matt Loch
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team will start off the Big Ten Tournament on home ice this upcoming weekend.

The Irish swept Michigan this past weekend in Ann Arbor, winning game one on Friday in a shootout and winning game two in overtime, en route to locking up the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament.

The Irish will face fifth seed Michigan State in a best-of-three series that starts Friday night at Compton Family Ice Arena.

The winner of the series will advance to face top-seeded Minnesota in a single elimination game in the semifinals the following weekend.

