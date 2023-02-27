Indiana House passes bill to curb predatory third-party delivery services

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill to address a problem called “menu scraping” passed through the Indiana House of Representatives today by a vote of 93 to 0.

The bill’s author said that independent Hoosier restaurants are being exploited by third-party delivery services.

Rep. Robb Greene, (R) Shelbyville said menu scraping is when a delivery service buys food from a restaurant without its permission or knowledge, then delivers and re-sells the meal.

“Restaurants become liable for food quality and safety without any control over the delivery process, and since 79% of delivery drivers admit to opening a customer’s order and eating a portion of the food you might understand how local restaurants may want to opt out of this system altogether,” Rep. Greene explained. “Talk with any local restaurant owners in the markets where these third-party delivery services operate, and they’ll tell you the delivery contracts are irrelevant. That’s because any restaurant that tells them no simply has their menu and logo stolen and placed on the third party’s platform anyway.”

HB-1279 would bar the resale of restaurant food without the restaurant’s consent. The bill would create a path for civil litigation to deal with violations.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.