Indiana bill could help empower bullying victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bullying bill passed unanimously by the Indiana House of Representatives on Monday is designed to put some distance between bullies and their victims.

The bill states that if the victim requests a transfer to another school – away from their attacker--the school must approve the transfer.

The bill further states that if the victim requests the transfer of the alleged perpetrator to another school in the district, the school must approve the transfer of the alleged perpetrator.

“I think it’s a logical approach. We, as parents, would use this approach. How many times if you had your two kids quarrelling, you’d put them in different parts of the house, or separate them. This makes logical sense, plus it puts some timelines in terms of making sure parents are informed if bullying occurs so they know we well and can make proper adjustments for their child,” Ind. Rep. Bob Behning, (R) Indianapolis told members on the house floor.

The bill requires school administrators to report an incident to the victim’s parents within three working days, and to report to the parents of the perpetrator within five business days.

The measure passed the full house on a vote of 92 to one.

It moves on to the Senate for further consideration.

