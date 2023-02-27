ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Hall of Heroes Comic Con returns to Elkhart this weekend

The event will take place March 4 – 5 at the Northern Indiana Event Center.

The annual Comic Con is a celebration of art, history, and pop culture.

There will be 80 vendors, and special celebrity guest appearances.

“And this year’s guest list is probably our best guest list ever because we’re covering Star Wars, video games, anime, superheroes,” said Allen Stewart, director of the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum. “We’re kind of covering every pop culture genre for Comic Con.”

The Hall of Heroes Comic Con is the largest fundraiser for the museum.

