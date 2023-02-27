Former Colombian President to deliver Notre Dame’s 2023 commencement address

Juan Manuel Santos
Juan Manuel Santos(NELSON CARDENAS | Notre Dame News)
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame announced on Monday morning that Former Colombian President and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Juan Manuel Santos will be the principal speaker at Notre Dame’s commencement ceremony this upcoming May.

Santos served as the president of Colombia from 2010 to 2018. He was the sole recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016 for his pivotal role in ending Colombia’s 52-year civil war.

According to the university, Santos turned to Notre Dame’s Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies in 2012 for insight and assistance as he worked to end the civil war.

Notre Dame’s commencement ceremony will be held on May 21 at Notre Dame Stadium.

