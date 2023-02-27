Former Berrien Co. employee takes plea deal in criminal sexual conduct, embezzlement cases

Joel Johnson
Joel Johnson(Berrien County Records)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A former Berrien County building and grounds superintendent who is charged with criminal sexual conduct and embezzlement has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Joel Johnson, 60, of St. Joseph pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under age 13, one count of producing child pornography, and one count of embezzlement $1,000 to $20,000.

Johnson was remodeling someone’s bathroom when he used his cell phone to record an 11-year-old girl undressing to take a shower, and the embezzlement charges stemmed from allegations that he used Berrien County funds to buy materials for personal home construction and/or home improvement jobs.

Johnson’s sentencing has been set for April 11. The judge also revoked his bond, which had previously been set at $500,000.

The judge in the case said that Johnson’s minimum sentence would be 51 to 85 months in prison. The statutory maximum sentence for the criminal sexual conduct case is life in prison, but the judge said it is his intention that the maximum will be 20 years based on the plea deal. The maximum penalty for the embezzlement charge is five years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000.

