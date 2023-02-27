Crews called to report of fire on roof at University Park Mall

UPDATE: Crews have cleared the scene at University Park Mall after they were called on a report of a possible fire on the roof.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police and Fire departments were called to a possible fire on Monday morning at University Park Mall.

Crews were sent to the mall shortly before 10 a.m. on a report of a fire on the roof above Flat Top Grill.

You’re asked to avoid going to the mall until further notice.

The Mishawaka Fire Department is investigating.

