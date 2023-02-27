Cinemark to show iconic 70s, 80s horror movies in March

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Cinemark is getting spooky in March!

The movie theater chain is bringing back some of the most iconic horror films from the 70s and 80s as part of its “Slash into Spring” program! Slash into Spring runs from Wednesday, March 1, through Sunday, March 5, in anticipation of the release of “Scream 6.”

The lineup is enclosed below:

  • March 1 - The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
  • March 2 – Halloween (1978)
  • March 3 – Friday the 13th (1980)
  • March 4 – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • March 5 – Child’s Play (Chucky series, 1988)

Cinemark Movies 14 is located at 910 W. Edison Road.

To purchase movie tickets, click here.

