70-year-old woman dies in Benton Township house fire

(Source: WIFR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 70-year-old woman is dead after a house fire last week in Benton Township.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, it happened last Thursday just before 7:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Meadow Terrace.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and heat coming from a bedroom in the back of the home. The 70-year-old woman was found dead in the bedroom where the fire started.

Another resident of the home, a 77-year-old man, attempted to rescue the woman prior to fire crews arriving on the scene. Officials say he was treated on scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The Benton Township Police Department and Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Former Berrien Co. employee takes plea deal in criminal sexual conduct, embezzlement cases

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Joel Johnson’s sentencing has been set for April 11.

News

First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain and Wind for Monday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Widespread amounts of 1.00″ of rain and wind gusts to 40+ mph can be expected Monday.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Crews called to report of fire on roof at University Park Mall

Updated: 4 hours ago
Crews have cleared the scene at University Park Mall after they were called on a report of a possible fire on the roof.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County, Mich., sheriff arrested on drunken driving charge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Mark Lillywhite, 47, of Three Rivers was booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday and released later that day around 4:30 p.m. “per protocol.”

News

Former Colombian President to deliver Notre Dame’s 2023 commencement address

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Juan Manuel Santos was the sole recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016 for his pivotal role in ending Colombia’s 52-year civil war.

News

Transformer issue leads to emergency response, partial power outage at UP Mall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials at University Park Mall say there is no damage or danger after emergency crews were called there on Monday morning on reports of a possible fire.

Special Reports

Michiana Unsolved: The Disappearance of Kimberly Coleman

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christine Karsten
It has been more than 30 years since Kimberly Coleman went missing out of South Bend.

News

Hall of Heroes Comic Con returns to Elkhart this weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The event will take place March 4 – 5 at the Northern Indiana Event Center.

Michigan

Rep. Slotkin announces Senate campaign

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) of Michigan’s 7th Congressional District announced a run for the U.S. Senate Monday.