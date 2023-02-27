70-year-old woman dies in Benton Township house fire

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 70-year-old woman is dead after a house fire last week in Benton Township.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, it happened last Thursday just before 7:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Meadow Terrace.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and heat coming from a bedroom in the back of the home. The 70-year-old woman was found dead in the bedroom where the fire started.

Another resident of the home, a 77-year-old man, attempted to rescue the woman prior to fire crews arriving on the scene. Officials say he was treated on scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The Benton Township Police Department and Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division are investigating the cause of the fire.

