19-year-old receives 53-year sentence in 2021 shooting death of South Bend teen

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 53 years in prison for his role in a shooting nearly two years ago that left one teen dead and another teen hurt.

Danate Lowe, 19, was sentenced on Monday to 45 years for murder, three years for battery by means of a deadly weapon, and five years for a firearm sentencing enhancement. The sentences will run consecutively.

In April 2021, first responders were called to the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street for numerous shots fired. They found two teenage boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital, where 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera of South Bend later died.

Lowe was convicted in the case earlier this month. He remained at-large for about a year until his arrest in April 2022.

Danate Lowe
Danate Lowe(WNDU)

