Swiss Valley open for skiing amid heavy February rain

JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area and its dedicated staff have been working tirelessly to ensure that Michiana’s favorite Ski Destination has enough snow, so kids and adults of all ages can get a little taste of Switzerland right here at home.

Despite the rest of Michiana looking like the April Showers have come early, Swiss Valley is maintaining a few feet of snow as a base.

“We keep getting the cold temps every week, and we keep fighting against mother nature,” says Mike Panich, Assistant GM at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area. “We keep bringing the power out and making snow, and here we are. We’re skiing on 9 of our 12 runs and have been doing so for; I think we’re getting close to 60 days so far for this season. So, regardless of the fact that it doesn’t seem like there’s any snow in the rest of the State, we’ve had it.”

Now in their 54th year of operation, Panich is proud that Swiss Valley can provide some much-needed outdoor exercise during these rough winter months.

“I think having outdoor recreation in the winter makes the Midwest a fun place to be,” Panich explained. “We don’t have the biggest mountains, and we don’t get the most snow, but you know what, this is a place to go to have fun. Sliding around on snow, nothing beats it, and having that to do in the winter is so much better than sitting at home.”

One dad certainly agrees, as his family recently went on a snowboarding trip to Boyne Mountain Resort and had so much fun that they wanted to try something a little closer to home.

“On Thursday night, the wife was on the internet and found Swiss Valley,” says Indiana Resident Jim Rowan. “It’s an hour and a half drive for us, so we decided last minute, let’s go, and they’ve been having a blast all day. As I said, they both love fishing, outdoors, and camping, and this just adds to the outdoor experience.”

Panich admits that while Michiana doesn’t have the most prominent mountains, it has areas ready to accommodate winter sports enthusiasts.

“Where you can ski is the best place to ski,” Panich noted. “People always ask, what’s the best camera to have? It’s the one you have with you.”

For those first-time skiers and boarders, they offer lessons and rental equipment to help turn any novice into a certified shredder.

“This is actually my very first time,” says Notre Dame Student Gilbert Velez. “I’m from Oklahoma, so we don’t have these kinds of slopes or anything like that, so it’s been a blast getting to learn.”

Even after his first day on the mountain, Gilbert already knows the most crucial rule for skiing.

“So anytime, whenever you’re in doubt, pizza, pizza those skis, and then French fries, that’s whenever you get more experience, you can French fry it,” Velez added.

Swiss Valley has many special events on the horizon. They are holding the Military Freedom Ride on Feb. 26, and all active military and veterans can ski for free when they show ID.

Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area is located at 13421 Mann St, Jones, MI 49061.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.