Sunday Morning Spotlight: Underground Railroad Society of Cass County

(WNDU) - You may have seen our series this past week called “Uncovering Michiana’s Black History,” where 16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate spoke with the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County and the Friends of Brownsville School to learn more about the Black history that exists right here in Michiana that’s just coming to the surface.

To help Jack tell that story, he was joined by Jennifer Ray, chairwoman for the Friends of Brownsville School, and Cindy Yawkey, head docent at The James E. Bonine House for the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County, on this week’s edition of Sunday Morning Spotlight.

Click on the video above to watch Jack’s full interview with Jennifer and Cindy! You can also check out part one and part two of Jack’s series by clicking on the links in this sentence.

You can reach out to the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County by clicking here.

