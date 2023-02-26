Sunday Morning Spotlight: Underground Railroad Society of Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - You may have seen our series this past week called “Uncovering Michiana’s Black History,” where 16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate spoke with the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County and the Friends of Brownsville School to learn more about the Black history that exists right here in Michiana that’s just coming to the surface.

To help Jack tell that story, he was joined by Jennifer Ray, chairwoman for the Friends of Brownsville School, and Cindy Yawkey, head docent at The James E. Bonine House for the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County, on this week’s edition of Sunday Morning Spotlight.

Click on the video above to watch Jack’s full interview with Jennifer and Cindy! You can also check out part one and part two of Jack’s series by clicking on the links in this sentence.

You can reach out to the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

7-year-old girl dies in overnight crash on U.S. 35 in LaPorte County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 12:05 a.m. on Sunday to the area of U.S. 35 and Schultz Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

News

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Underground Railroad Society of Cass County

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Sunny & mild Sunday; Super soaker rain Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Heavy rain moves in for the morning commute Monday. Widespread amounts of 1.00″ of rain and wind gusts to 40+ mph can be expected.

Latest News

News

Swiss Valley open for skiing amid heavy February rain

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area in Michigan still looks like a winter wonderland despite a February that has seen more rain than snow.

News

Bethany Christian girls hoops lose state championship game

Updated: 16 hours ago
Bethany Christian girls hoops lose state championship game

News

2 men hurt in Elkhart County crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened on State Road 19 at the U.S. 20 overpass just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

News

Fairfield girls basketball wins first ever state title

Updated: 16 hours ago
Fairfield girls basketball wins first ever state title for school

News

2 injured Elkhart County crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
A pair of men suffered serious injuries after they drove head-on into the path of an oncoming box truck Saturday morning.

News

Swiss Valley open amid heavy rain

Updated: 16 hours ago