Scoring droughts hurt Notre Dame in 63-56 loss at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Wake Forest pulled away from cold-shooting Notre Dame in the second half to earn a 63-56 win on Saturday night.

The Irish (10-19, 2-16 ACC) struggled through two prolonged scoring droughts in the second half, scoring just a field goal over a nine-minute stretch, and after Ven-Allen Lubin scored five straight points, went scoreless for another three minutes.

Wake Forest (18-11, 10-8 ACC) struggled through a drought of its own, going more than four minutes without scoring. The teams combined to score 75 points in the first half and just 49 in the second.

Notre Dame was led by Lubin’s 19 points with eight rebounds. Trey Wertz and Cormac Ryan each contributed 12 points. Wertz grabbed six rebounds and had five assists while Ryan had four steals.

Notre Dame plays host to Pitt on Wednesday in Mike Brey’s final home game as coach of the Irish.

