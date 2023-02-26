First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and wind for the Monday morning commute
Widespread amounts of 1.00″ of rain and wind gusts to 40+ mph can be expected Monday.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Rain moves in after midnight and will be heavy at times. Low around 35F. Wind ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
MONDAY: Steady & heavy morning rain will give way to off-and-on showers throughout the afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of around 1.00″ are expected. Highs in the low to mid-50s. Wind: SE 15-30 mph with gusts at times in the morning of 40+ mph. rain will end Monday evening/night. Low 34F.
MONDAY NIGHT: Any shower ending by the evening. Clouds decrease overnight. Low around 35F. Wind W at 15 to 25 mph.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next showed chance will move in Tuesday night & Wednesday as temperatures soar to the upper 50s. A second low-pressure system moves into the midwest and will bring a chance of rain and snow somewhere across the Ohio River Valley. A pattern change to cold temperatures is likely to enter Michiana towards mid-March as pockets of cold air break off from the “polar vortex”.
