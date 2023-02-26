Commercial building catches fire in sB

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Fire officials are are investigating the cause of a blaze that damaged a south bend building earlier today.Seven fire engines and three trucks were called to the building at the corner of Calvert and Lafayette streets shortly after 4:30.

There was smoke coming from the South and East sides of building when they got to the scene.

Firefighters had to switch to defensive operations -- instead of offensive -- because of the heavy smoke in the building.

No firefighters were injured fighting the blaze.

“We’re hoping now,” said Battalion Chief Chris Baker “It’s gonna smoke for a while given the roof collapsing and everything. Heavy timber in there, some of the blocks still holding heat but its gonna steam, and hopefully we’ll have the main fire out.”

The department could release additional information when they know more.

