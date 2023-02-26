CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria

CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations including men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana gender identity bill passes Indiana House
Darrell Moore faces multiple charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest.
Man arrested after traffic stop for being felon in possession of two handguns
A portion of MLK Jr. Boulevard was closed for crews to remove the vehicles.
Police respond to crash in downtown South Bend
Officials ask people to avoid U.S. 20 Bypass due to slick roads
The suspect robbed a 1st Source Bank on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Police searching for La Crosse bank robbery suspect

Latest News

7-year-old girl dies in overnight crash on U.S. 35 in LaPorte County
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Underground Railroad Society of Cass County
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Underground Railroad Society of Cass County
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, right, reacts during a visit to a U.S. President's Emergency Plan...
Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid
A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia