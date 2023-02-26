7-year-old girl dies in overnight crash on U.S. 35 in LaPorte County

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 7-year-old girl is dead and three others were hurt after a vehicle struck multiple trees in LaPorte County early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 12:05 a.m. to the area of U.S. 35 and Schultz Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash. They eventually found the vehicle in the 3000 north block of U.S. 35.

According to police, a tan 2000 Chevrolet was traveling south on U.S. 35. when it left the southbound lane for unknown reasons and traveled off the west side of the road before it struck a tree. The vehicle then struck a second tree before coming to rest in the woods.

Police say the driver, a 42-year-old Walkerton woman, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. The front seat passenger, a 45-year-old Chicago man, was taken to the hospital for critical injuries.

Police say their children, an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were passengers in the backseat. The girl died from her injuries at the hospital, while the boy suffered minor injuries and was later released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

