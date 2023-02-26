2 men seriously injured in Elkhart County crash

The pickup's driver, as well as his 72-year-old male passenger -- a Middlebury resident -- became entrapped inside the vehicle. First responders had to extract
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A pair of men suffered serious injuries after they drove head-on into the path of an oncoming box truck Saturday morning.

Elkhart sheriff’s deputies said a pickup driven by 72-year-old Mishawaka man was going southbound on State Road 19 at the U.S. 20 overpass shortly before 1 when he went left of center.

And into the path of a northbound box truck driven by a 73-year-old White County man.

The pickup’s driver, as well as his 72-year-old male passenger -- a Middlebury resident -- became entrapped inside the vehicle.

First responders had to extract both men, who were then take to the hospital.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

It isn’t known if they were wearing seat belts.

The box truck’s driver was not injured.

