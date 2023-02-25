South Bend launches its ‘Financial Empowerment Blueprint’ to help residents

Financial Empowerment Blueprint
Financial Empowerment Blueprint
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s Financial Empowerment Team launched its Financial Empowerment Blueprint on Saturday to look at bridging the gap in racial inequality in the city.

Back in 2017, the team released a Racial Wealth Divide Report that highlighted the ways that the black community had historically been set back financially, making it hard to build wealth in the same way others in the community may have been able to.

From 10 a.m., to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the public was invited to the launch, and learned about the ways the city would implement programs and funding to bridge the gap in financial inequality, specifically amongst the Black community.

Short-term and mid-term plans of action were provided, including the creation of a Financial Empowerment Center, and enhancing city programs, as well as plans that would look further into the future.

“This is some work that we have been doing over the last year. We have been analyzing the challenges of wealth building for the Black community and our deliverable or the outcome that we have developed, which will lead to, and this is phase one, right, so phase two is going into the implementation of our Financial Empowerment center, that will be housed at the revitalized MLK Center,” said Dominique Edwards, the Engagement Economic Empowerment Team’s Engagement Specialist.

According to Edwards, the blueprint was created with the help of community input.

To learn more about the Financial Empowerment Blueprint, click here.

