ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 24, 2023

(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!

Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 24, 2023.

INDIANA BOYS SCORES

Warsaw 60, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 49

Bremen 35, Culver 32

Culver Academy at Bowman Academy

Northridge 45, DeKalb 35

Wawasee 62, East Noble 46

Argos 54, Elkhart Christian 41

Central Noble 62, Fairfield 36

Goshen 66, John Glenn 41

Prairie Heights 77, Hamilton 33

Lakeland 56, Angola 39

LaPorte 85, South Bend Clay 45

LaVille 79, Lighthouse CPA 67

Mishawaka Marian 58, Tippecanoe Valley 53

Mishawaka 63, South Bend St. Joseph 60 (OT)

NorthWood 61, Elkhart 30

North Judson 48, Kankakee Valley 47

Penn 94, Merrillville 49

Maconaquah 80, Rochester 31

Trinity Greenlawn at Washington Twp.

Kouts 65, Tri-Twp. 30

Knox 47, Triton 37

Westview 40, Concord 36

Lakeland Christian 47, Whitko 43

Rensselaer Central 68, Winamac 40

INDIANA GIRLS STATE FINALS (SATURDAY)

CLASS 1A

Bethany Christian vs. Lanesville

CLASS 2A

Lapel vs. Forest Park

CLASS 3A

Fairfield vs. Corydon Central

CLASS 4A

Fishers vs. Bedford North Lawrence

MICHIGAN BOYS SCORES

Marcellus 54, Bangor 47

Berrien Springs 78, Benton Harbor 65

Bloomingdale at White Pigeon

South Haven 60, Bridgman 48

Buchanan 60, Dowagiac 46

Burr Oak 57, Litchfield 54

Hillsdale Academy 60, Colon 41

Comstock at Mendon

Eau Claire 74, Our Lady of the Lake 38

Cassopolis 61, Hartford 53

Constantine 66, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 37

Portage Northern 55, Lakeshore 47

Centreville 72, Lawrence 41

Michigan Lutheran 72, Covert 60

Howardsville Christian 74, New Buffalo 44

Niles 65, Plainwell 47

River Valley 66, Countryside Academy 57

Portage Central 65, St. Joseph 59

Three Rivers 41, Sturgis 36

Vicksburg 65, Edwardsburg 24

Watervliet 69, Coloma 51

MICHIGAN GIRLS SCORES

Colon 50, Hillsdale Academy 23

Our Lady of the Lake 55, Eau Claire 19

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 27, Constantine 23

New Buffalo at Howardsville Christian

Plainwell 68, Niles 32

Three Rivers 41, Sturgis 36

Vicksburg 53, Edwardsburg 38

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.