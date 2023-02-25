ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 24, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!

Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 24, 2023.

INDIANA BOYS SCORES

Warsaw 60, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 49

Bremen 35, Culver 32

Culver Academy at Bowman Academy

Northridge 45, DeKalb 35

Wawasee 62, East Noble 46

Argos 54, Elkhart Christian 41

Central Noble 62, Fairfield 36

Goshen 66, John Glenn 41

Prairie Heights 77, Hamilton 33

Lakeland 56, Angola 39

LaPorte 85, South Bend Clay 45

LaVille 79, Lighthouse CPA 67

Mishawaka Marian 58, Tippecanoe Valley 53

Mishawaka 63, South Bend St. Joseph 60 (OT)

NorthWood 61, Elkhart 30

North Judson 48, Kankakee Valley 47

Penn 94, Merrillville 49

Maconaquah 80, Rochester 31

Trinity Greenlawn at Washington Twp.

Kouts 65, Tri-Twp. 30

Knox 47, Triton 37

Westview 40, Concord 36

Lakeland Christian 47, Whitko 43

Rensselaer Central 68, Winamac 40

INDIANA GIRLS STATE FINALS (SATURDAY)

CLASS 1A

  • Bethany Christian vs. Lanesville

CLASS 2A

  • Lapel vs. Forest Park

CLASS 3A

  • Fairfield vs. Corydon Central

CLASS 4A

  • Fishers vs. Bedford North Lawrence

MICHIGAN BOYS SCORES

Marcellus 54, Bangor 47

Berrien Springs 78, Benton Harbor 65

Bloomingdale at White Pigeon

South Haven 60, Bridgman 48

Buchanan 60, Dowagiac 46

Burr Oak 57, Litchfield 54

Hillsdale Academy 60, Colon 41

Comstock at Mendon

Eau Claire 74, Our Lady of the Lake 38

Cassopolis 61, Hartford 53

Constantine 66, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 37

Portage Northern 55, Lakeshore 47

Centreville 72, Lawrence 41

Michigan Lutheran 72, Covert 60

Howardsville Christian 74, New Buffalo 44

Niles 65, Plainwell 47

River Valley 66, Countryside Academy 57

Portage Central 65, St. Joseph 59

Three Rivers 41, Sturgis 36

Vicksburg 65, Edwardsburg 24

Watervliet 69, Coloma 51

MICHIGAN GIRLS SCORES

Colon 50, Hillsdale Academy 23

Our Lady of the Lake 55, Eau Claire 19

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 27, Constantine 23

New Buffalo at Howardsville Christian

Plainwell 68, Niles 32

Three Rivers 41, Sturgis 36

Vicksburg 53, Edwardsburg 38

Latest News

High School

Bethany Christian, Fairfield girls hoops teams looking to bring home state titles on Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
A win for either team — Class 1A for Bethany Christian, Class 3A for Fairfield — would be the first state championship for the schools in any sport.

Notre Dame

No. 10 Notre Dame tops Georgia Tech 76-53 on senior night

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
Olivia Miles scored 13 points and Kylee Watson added 12 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 10 Notre Dame rout Georgia Tech 76-53 on Thursday night.

High School

Fairfield girls basketball handling abnormal state championship week

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
Last season, the Falcons lost in the one-game Semi-State round, and then were bumped up from Class 2A to 3A.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame comes up short in 63-59 loss to North Carolina

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
The Irish have now lost eight ACC games by five points or less this season.

High School

Bethany Christian girls basketball gearing up for state championship

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch, Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Bruins defeated Washington Twp. and Tri in Semi-State last Saturday to reach the final.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs accepting submissions for 2023 National Anthem performances

Updated: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The deadline to submit National Anthem auditions is 5 p.m. on March 30.

Notre Dame introduces Gerad Parker as new offensive coordinator

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Head Coach Marcus Freeman made the promotion of tight ends coach Gerad Parker official with a press conference on Monday morning.

Notre Dame

No. 10 Notre Dame races to quick lead, cruises by Pitt 83-43

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Maddy Westbeld and Sonia Citron scored 13 points each and 10th-ranked Irish used a huge first-quarter push to race by the Panthers 83-43 on Sunday.

Boys Basketball

Indiana HS boys hoops: 2023 sectional pairings released

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:51 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
The first games of the sectional round will tip off on Tuesday, February 28th.

Basketball

Potential game-winner misses vs. #7 Virginia; ND still winless on the road

Updated: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:24 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
The Irish had a potential game-winning shot in the hands of Dane Goodwin as the final seconds ticked down, but Goodwin was unable to knock it down.