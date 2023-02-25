ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 24, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!
Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 24, 2023.
INDIANA BOYS SCORES
Warsaw 60, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 49
Bremen 35, Culver 32
Culver Academy at Bowman Academy
Northridge 45, DeKalb 35
Wawasee 62, East Noble 46
Argos 54, Elkhart Christian 41
Central Noble 62, Fairfield 36
Goshen 66, John Glenn 41
Prairie Heights 77, Hamilton 33
Lakeland 56, Angola 39
LaPorte 85, South Bend Clay 45
LaVille 79, Lighthouse CPA 67
Mishawaka Marian 58, Tippecanoe Valley 53
Mishawaka 63, South Bend St. Joseph 60 (OT)
NorthWood 61, Elkhart 30
North Judson 48, Kankakee Valley 47
Penn 94, Merrillville 49
Maconaquah 80, Rochester 31
Trinity Greenlawn at Washington Twp.
Kouts 65, Tri-Twp. 30
Knox 47, Triton 37
Westview 40, Concord 36
Lakeland Christian 47, Whitko 43
Rensselaer Central 68, Winamac 40
INDIANA GIRLS STATE FINALS (SATURDAY)
CLASS 1A
- Bethany Christian vs. Lanesville
CLASS 2A
- Lapel vs. Forest Park
CLASS 3A
- Fairfield vs. Corydon Central
CLASS 4A
- Fishers vs. Bedford North Lawrence
MICHIGAN BOYS SCORES
Marcellus 54, Bangor 47
Berrien Springs 78, Benton Harbor 65
Bloomingdale at White Pigeon
South Haven 60, Bridgman 48
Buchanan 60, Dowagiac 46
Burr Oak 57, Litchfield 54
Hillsdale Academy 60, Colon 41
Comstock at Mendon
Eau Claire 74, Our Lady of the Lake 38
Cassopolis 61, Hartford 53
Constantine 66, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 37
Portage Northern 55, Lakeshore 47
Centreville 72, Lawrence 41
Michigan Lutheran 72, Covert 60
Howardsville Christian 74, New Buffalo 44
Niles 65, Plainwell 47
River Valley 66, Countryside Academy 57
Portage Central 65, St. Joseph 59
Three Rivers 41, Sturgis 36
Vicksburg 65, Edwardsburg 24
Watervliet 69, Coloma 51
MICHIGAN GIRLS SCORES
Colon 50, Hillsdale Academy 23
Our Lady of the Lake 55, Eau Claire 19
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 27, Constantine 23
New Buffalo at Howardsville Christian
Plainwell 68, Niles 32
Three Rivers 41, Sturgis 36
Vicksburg 53, Edwardsburg 38
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.