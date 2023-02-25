Portion of Redwood Road due to sinkhole

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Redwood Road is being closed between New Road and Osborne Road due to a sinkhole.

Road detours have been put into place for both north and south-traveling traffic along Redwood Road.

Southbound drivers are to continue west on New Road to Liberty Trail, and then south on both Liberty Trail to Sycamore and Osborne to Redwood.

Northbound Redwood drivers are to travel Osborne west to Sycamore, north to Liberty Trail, and then north to New Road.

That portion of the road will be closed until further notice.

