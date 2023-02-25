Police searching for La Crosse bank robbery suspect

LA CROSSE, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a bank robbery suspect in La Crosse.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 1st Source Bank at 218 N. Washington St. for a hold-up alarm around 3 p.m. A man approached the bank on foot, entered the lobby, and approached the teller counter.

The suspect gave instructions to the teller, and after a brief exchange, he exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. He then fled on foot southwest, where he entered a white or silver passenger car parked on N. Zabeth Street, near W. Dominic Street. The car was last seen driving south on N. Zabeth Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35 years of age, thin to medium build, and was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, and a blue jacket.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact Detective Aaron Banic at (219) 326-7700, ext. 2407 or email abanic@lcso.in.gov.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.