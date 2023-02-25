Police respond to crash in downtown South Bend
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to a crash at a downtown intersection in South Bend on Friday night.
Two vehicles collided around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Jefferson Street. The police closed a portion of MLK Jr. Boulevard between Wayne and Jefferson to handle the crash investigation.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
