Pet Vet: Arthritis

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You may have noticed with the cold weather of winter, that your pet is walking a little slower, and showing signs of discomfort.

Cold weather can cause joints to feel achy, and that may be the only clue to the fact that your pets need some help. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 Saturday Morning, and told us more about Arthritis, and what you can do to keep your pets comfortable!

