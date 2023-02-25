Man arrested after traffic stop for being felon in possession of two handguns

Darrell Moore faces multiple charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest.
Darrell Moore faces multiple charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest in LaPorte County.

Indiana State Police arrested a felon, identified as Darrell Moore, from Minnesota, on Thursday morning after a traffic stop revealed he had a pair of handguns in his vehicle, along with marijuana.

Moore was arrested along I-94, near the exit to LaPorte and Michigan City. He was initially stopped for speeding and following too closely. The traffic search of Moore’s SUV revealed two handguns and 50 grams of marijuana in the center console. He is a convicted felon in two states.

Moore has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

