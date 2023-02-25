Man arrested after crashing into Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks, caught trying to enter County Complex

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rensselaer man is facing multiple charges after crashing his car during a police chase, and attempting to enter the La Porte County Complex on Friday.

La Porte County Deputies noticed a man speeding traveling west on US 20 near Fail Road, and tried to conduct traffic stop, when the driver did not stop a chase started.

As the pursuit continued, the car left and re-entered the roadway, and made multiple turns before hitting a set of tire deflation devices and later crashing at the dead end of Perry Street into Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks.

The male subject left the vehicle, as officers chased the subject on foot as he headed towards the La Porte County Complex. He approached the door of the building that houses the Sheriff’s Administration Offices and County Jail. There he was apprehended and bit by a Michigan City Police K-9.

31-year-old Christopher R. Rodriquez was taken to the hospital for the bite, and later transported to the County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, Resisting Law Enforcement and more.

Arrested in connection to chase that ended after he attempted to enter La Porte Co. Complex. (La Porte County Jail)

Rodriquez is being held at the jail on a $20,005 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.

