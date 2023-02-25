‘Great time to invest in your home;’ B.A.E.C. holds annual Home & Outdoor Expo

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With spring cleaning right around the corner, it also might be the perfect time to start thinking about remodeling your home.

The Builders Association of Elkhart County is back at the Northern Indiana Event Center for its 48th annual Home & Outdoor Expo.

“The expo draws a couple of thousand people, and this year we have every single booth filled, and there’s a variety of different types of home services that people are offering, indoor and outdoor,” says Jim Gills, Manager at LaSalle Bristol Flooring Center.

With over 75 vendors and various specialties from home sound systems to roofing and everything in between, there’s a little something for anyone looking to modernize their home.

“Now is a great time to do it; with interest rates up on new homes, restoring the current home you have or the space you live in, or a lot of times, with a home office, this is a place to go to get that design,” Gills added.

When deciding between buying a new home and upgrading one’s living space, knowing how many homes are currently available in the area is essential.

“There are currently around 147 homes for sale in Elkhart County,” says Chasity Spansell with the Elkhart County Board of Realtors.

And with the home inventory at its lowest point in three years, industry experts say this is a great time to invest in your home.

“Well, you already own the property,” Gills explained. “You know where it’s been, and you know what it’s been through, so by doing some home improvements, especially a lot of people are putting home offices in, that you don’t have to go through the trouble of selling, buying, or waiting for something to be built.”

So, what home spaces would be the best return on investment if you remodel your house?

“You know, I’d focus on your kitchen,” Spansell noted. “That’s a big selling point for buyers. Bathrooms will come next, bedrooms, those types of remodels. Big, big spaces where you live the most in the home. That’s where you spend the most time, that’s where you entertain, that’s what people walk in and envision themselves cooking in the kitchen, getting ready in their bathroom, and having the beautiful closet that they’ve always wanted.”

The Home and Outdoor Expo is going on all weekend. They also offer complimentary wine and whiskey tasting, and local caterer Sweazy Q is catering the event.

Founded in 1967, The Builders Association of Elkhart County is a not-for-profit trade association that aims to educate and encourage residents to build a better environment.

HOURS:

Friday, February 24th | 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 25th | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 26th | 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Northern Indiana Event Center is located at 21565 Executive Pkwy, Elkhart, IN 46514.

