Bill would allocate $100M to create Potato Creek State Park Inn

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A budget bill passed by the Indiana House of Representatives Thursday sets aside $100 million for the construction of an inn at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty.

The bill now moves on for further action before the state senate.

For more than two decades, there’s been talk of building an inn, or lodge at Potato Creek, but time after time the funding fell through.

Two years ago, the last state budget side aside $50 million for the inn, which turned out to be not enough.

“Because of inflation and higher cost of materials and labor, there were some cost overruns,” said Ind. Rep. Jake Teshka, (R) South Bend. “There was no need to break ground and stop halfway on a project that you might not be able to complete.”

So, the Indiana House version of the next state budget went all “inn.” It sets aside $100 million for the project—which is probably too much.

“I think this is a really important project for southwest St. Joseph County and quite frankly, I said you can’t do this to these people again. We’ve got to, if we said we’re going to do it, we’ve got to do it,” Teshka explained.

Plans for the inn call for up to 125 guest rooms, a full-service dining room and an indoor aquatic center with a water slide.

Next week marks the halfway point for the 2023 legislative session. The deadline for the House and Senate to agree on a budget bill is April 29th.

“We’re getting to the stage where the governor sees it in his plan, and the funding seems to be continuing to appear in the budget, and so it’s time that we get moving, build it, and all celebrate for St. Joseph County,” said Ind. Sen. David Niezgodski, (D) South Bend.

