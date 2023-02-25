Bethany Christian falls to Lanesville 60-41 in 1A girls basketball state final

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Bethany Christian fell short of winning its first state championship in school history on Saturday, falling to Lanesville 60-41 in the IHSAA Class 1A Girls Basketball State Final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The top-ranked Lanesville Eagles led the game wire-to-wire en route to their first-ever state title in girls basketball. They won every game in the state tournament by at least 15 points.

Despite the tough loss, the Bruins have plenty to be proud of this season. In addition to winning their first Semi-State and Regional titles in program history, they were undefeated in Hoosier Plains Conference play and finished the season with a 24-4 record.

The Bruins were led in scoring on Saturday by Zoe Willems and Mariah Stoltzfus, with 17 and 11 points, respectively. For the full box score, click here.

Meanwhile, Elkhart County still has another shot at bringing home a state title on Saturday night, as Fairfield will face Corydon Central in the Class 3A State Final at 6 p.m.

