7th Annual Polar Plunge at Four Winds Field helping athletes of Special Olympics Indiana

SOIN Polar Plunge FWF
SOIN Polar Plunge FWF(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Special Olympics Indiana hosts a series of Polar Plunge events across the state, and on Saturday, the South Bend Cubs hosted the event for the 7th time at Four Winds Field.

According to organizers, each year, the donations have increased, with the goal this year being $25,000.

Whether plungers were brave enough to jump into the freezing cold water, or would prefer to participate virtually with a donation, all of the funds raised go toward supporting and mentoring the 16,000 athletes of Special Olympics Indiana.

“We’re just so thankful for the valuable support we get from the South Bend community and all of the communities up here in Northern Indiana. We have really strong local programs, our volunteers are so tremendous, and it’s great to support them with a fundraiser like this,” said Jeff Mohler, the CEO and President of Special Olympics Indiana.

For more information on SOIN, or upcoming Polar Plunges, click here.

