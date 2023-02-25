2nd Chance Pet: Darla

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Darla, a dog that is looking for a new home.

For more information on Darla check out the video above!

If you want to adopt Darla or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225, or visit the shelter at 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol.

