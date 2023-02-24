‘Spirit of Just Cause’ K-C 135 jet retires from Grissom Air Reserve Base

GRISSOM, Ind. (WNDU) - A veteran retired on Friday!

The K-C 135 jet has served our country for 60 years. Based out of Grissom Air Base in Peru, the U.S. Air Force told 16 News Now that the plane took its first flight on Jan. 30, 1963.

Known as “Spirit of Just Cause,” the aircraft has flown more than 2,200 missions and 21,000 flight hours.

Its last flight will be on March 3. Afterward, the jet will be flown to Arizona for decommissioning.

