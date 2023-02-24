South Bend’s ‘311′ call center celebrates 10-year anniversary

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A helpful hotline is reaching a major milestone. South Bend’s 311 call center is turning 10!

Mayor Mueller says in the past 10 years, the call center has answered over 1,000,000 calls.

It helps connect English and Spanish-speaking residents with city services, as well as gives residents an online option.

“Well it’s important that every resident knows how to get in touch with the services they need from the city,” Mayor Mueller said. “And if you have to know exactly which number to call to get the service, that’s confusing for most people. So making sure it’s very easy, 311!”

It was started in 2013 by former mayor Pete Buttigieg.

