First Alert Forecast: Sunny & mild Sunday; Super soaker rain Monday

1.0" of snow fell Friday night into Saturday morning.



❄️ This will put the snowfall for February 2023 in 6th place for the least amount of snow in February.



👉 In fact, our lowest total February snowfall since 2017 where only 0.4" was measured for the month! #INwx pic.twitter.com/0nyzBzBzAJ — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) February 25, 2023

TONIGHT: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 30F. Wind increasing out of the SW at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of scattered morning fog mainly west of U.S. 31. Afternoon sunshine will give way to increasing evening/night clouds. High 48F. Low 34F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Steady & heavy morning rain will give way to off-and-on showers throughout the afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of around 1.00″ are expected. Highs in the low to mid-50s. Wind: SE 15-30 mph with gusts at times in the morning of 40+ mph. rain will end Monday evening/night. Low 34F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next showed chance will move in Tuesday night & Wednesday as temperatures soar to the upper 50s. Quite weather is expected locally to end out next week and into next weekend. A pattern change to cold temperatures is likely to enter Michiana towards mid-March as pockets of cold air break off from the “polar vortex”.

