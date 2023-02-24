First Alert Forecast: Sunny & mild Sunday; Super soaker rain Monday

Heavy rain moves in for the morning commute Monday. Widespread amounts of 1.00″ of rain and wind gusts to 40+ mph can be expected.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 30F. Wind increasing out of the SW at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of scattered morning fog mainly west of U.S. 31. Afternoon sunshine will give way to increasing evening/night clouds. High 48F. Low 34F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Steady & heavy morning rain will give way to off-and-on showers throughout the afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of around 1.00″ are expected. Highs in the low to mid-50s. Wind: SE 15-30 mph with gusts at times in the morning of 40+ mph. rain will end Monday evening/night. Low 34F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next showed chance will move in Tuesday night & Wednesday as temperatures soar to the upper 50s. Quite weather is expected locally to end out next week and into next weekend. A pattern change to cold temperatures is likely to enter Michiana towards mid-March as pockets of cold air break off from the “polar vortex”.

