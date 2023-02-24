Portion of State Road 3 closed in LaGrange Co. due to rollover crash involving propane truck

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A rollover crash involving a propane truck on Friday morning is causing headaches in LaGrange County.

The county’s emergency management Facebook page says State Road 3 is closed between County Road 200 S. and County Road 275 S. “for an extended time.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. There’s no word on when the road could reopen.

