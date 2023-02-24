Pet Refuge gears up for annual Gala & Auction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pet Refuge is gearing up for their annual gala and auction, and this years’ theme is ‘Playing for Keeps.’

The fundraiser will take place on March 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn Gillespie Center from 6 – 9 p.m.

The night will be filled with delicious food, games and an auction.

Tickets are on sale until March 3 and cost $50.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and it goes towards the medical care, the food, everything we need to take care of the animals here at Pet Refuge and find them good homes,” said Nancy Whiteman, Vice President of Pet Refuge.

