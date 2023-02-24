Notre Dame holds prayer service for peace in Ukraine

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, a prayer service for peace was held on the campus of Notre Dame.

Feb. 24 marks the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. Since then, at least 300,000 people have died, displacing over 5.9 million Ukrainians, devastating cities and towns across the country.

“The United States has an important role in supporting Ukraine, and I think that it’s important to resist suppression, I think it’s important to feel connected with Ukraine, and also to pray for them, going through terrible times,” said Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins. “So, we’ll continue to do that, and pray for peace.”

Notre Dame has hosted Ukrainian exchange students from the Ukrainian Catholic University, including 28 this academic year.

