Norfolk Southern to perform maintenance on rail line in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!

The Laurel Street railroad crossing between 4th Street and 5th Street will be closed as Norfolk Southern will be conducting track maintenance. Drivers will be directed to the Merrifield Avenue railroad crossing during the maintenance.

The closure begins on Friday at 8 a.m., and will be in place until March 3rd, weather permitting.

