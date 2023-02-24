New ALDI store in Stevensville expected to open by end of March

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new ALDI store being built in Stevensville is expected to open soon.

Divisional Vice President Ryan Fritsch tells 16 News Now that the store is on track to open at 5110 Red Arrow Highway by the end of March.

The store will feature additional refrigeration space for more fresh, healthy, and convenient products, as well as opening ceilings, natural lighting, and eco-friendly building materials.

More information is expected as the store moves closer to its grand opening.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

