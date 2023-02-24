Lathrop Street in South Bend to close Monday for installation of speed bumps

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lathrop Street in South Bend will be closed from Portage Avenue to Bendix Drive on Monday, Feb. 27, for the installation of three speed humps.

Detour routes will be Cleveland Road, via Portage or Bendix.

Lathrop is expected to reopen by the end of the day on Tuesday, Feb. 28, weather-permitting.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

Portion of State Road 3 closed in LaGrange Co. due to rollover crash involving propane truck

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
State Road 3 is closed between County Road 200 S. and County Road 275 S. “for an extended time.”

Traffic

Middlebury Plaza on Toll Road to close next week for nearly 3 months

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Repairs are needed from a car fire that damaged buildings.

Traffic

Portion of Portage Avenue closed to install gas main

Updated: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The expected reopening date is Friday, April 14, weather permitting.

Traffic

Early Road between Timothy Road, LaPorte County Line closed for repairs

Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
A sinkhole has opened on Early Road!

Latest News

Traffic

Red Bud Trail closed between Snow, Grange Road for tree-related work

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Road crews are placing the temporary closure to perform tree-related work.

Michiana counties under travel advisories due to winter weather

Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Several counties in our viewing area are under a travel advisory as we continue to see snowfall here in Michiana.

Road Conditions

Crews still clearing off roads in St. Joseph County after winter storm

Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST
|
By Mark Peterson
Rising temperatures allowed crews to resume using salt on the roads.

Road Conditions

Crews continue to haul stranded vehicles off I-80 after heavy winter storm

Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
The worst of the holiday storm is now in the rearview mirror, but vehicles continue to litter the roadside of the Indiana Toll Road.

Traffic

Several roads in St. Joseph County closed Friday night due to high winds, severe drifting

Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The roads will be closed through Friday night and will be reassessed Saturday morning or when the high winds subside.

Traffic

One injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Marshall County

Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
A portion of U.S. 6 in Marshall County was temporarily closed Friday morning after police say a vehicle rolled multiple times down a steep embankment.