Lathrop Street in South Bend to close Monday for installation of speed bumps
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lathrop Street in South Bend will be closed from Portage Avenue to Bendix Drive on Monday, Feb. 27, for the installation of three speed humps.
Detour routes will be Cleveland Road, via Portage or Bendix.
Lathrop is expected to reopen by the end of the day on Tuesday, Feb. 28, weather-permitting.
