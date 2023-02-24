Lathrop Street in South Bend to close Monday for installation of speed bumps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lathrop Street in South Bend will be closed from Portage Avenue to Bendix Drive on Monday, Feb. 27, for the installation of three speed humps.

Detour routes will be Cleveland Road, via Portage or Bendix.

Lathrop is expected to reopen by the end of the day on Tuesday, Feb. 28, weather-permitting.

