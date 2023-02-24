Home care nurse found guilty in 3-year-old Coloma Twp. girl’s death

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A home health care nurse charged in the death of a 3-year-old while in her care in Coloma Township was found guilty on Thursday.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Judith Sobol, 42, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the June 20, 2022, death of Ophelia Mazure. Sobol was also found guilty of possession of methamphetamine.

Ophelia’s mother, Shelby Mazure, told the court earlier this week that Ophelia was born with severe medical problems that required around-the-clock care, and that Sobol was the home nurse who was assigned to watch her on the night of her death.

According to testimony throughout the three-day trial, Sobol showed up for work late the night of June 19. At about 2 a.m. on June 20, Shelby woke up to use the bathroom and heard alarms sounding from Ophelia’s medical equipment in her bedroom.

Shelby said she rushed to the bedroom to find Sobol halfway on a chair, and halfway on the floor, mumbling incoherently, while Ophelia was in her bed not breathing, as the tracheal tube she required to breathe had been removed.

Shelby called 911 while her husband, James Mazure, performed CPR on Ophelia. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

When police arrived, they found Sobol in a fetal position on the living room floor, rocking back and forth. One of the officers testified that he searched Sobol’s purse, with her permission, and found drug paraphernalia, including meth pipes and needle caps.

Sobol ultimately told police she shot up meth the same day she was set to care for the child. She also admitted to shooting up meth four days straight that same week before heading to work.

Sobol faces any term of years up to life in prison when she is sentenced on April 24. She remains in the Berrien County Jail. Her bond was previously set at $500,000, but the judge revoked bond on Thursday.

